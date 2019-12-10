Yorkshire pensioner still climbs onto his roof to put up colourful Christmas display - in pictures

Eric, who turns 80 this week, has been adding to his collection every year and putting on the display for the last 30 years. It takes him around four weeks to decorate his home, in Bagby, North Yorkshire, each Christmas. His display has been visited by people from all around the world, including film makers from Hollywood.

