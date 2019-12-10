Eric Marshall in front of his Christmas lights display at his home in Bagby, North Yorkshire.

Yorkshire pensioner still climbs onto his roof to put up colourful Christmas display - in pictures

An Yorkshire pensioner is still determined to get in the festive mood by climbing on his rooftop to complete his incredible Christmas lights display.

Eric, who turns 80 this week, has been adding to his collection every year and putting on the display for the last 30 years. It takes him around four weeks to decorate his home, in Bagby, North Yorkshire, each Christmas. His display has been visited by people from all around the world, including film makers from Hollywood.

Eric, who turns 80 this week, still climbs onto the roof to arrange the display which he has been putting up for 30 years.

1. Bagby Christmas home

Adding to his collection each year, Eric spends 4 weeks preparing the display.

2. Thousands of lights

Eric Marshall in front of his Christmas lights display at his home in Bagby, North Yorkshire.

3. Eric Marshall at his home in Bagby.

The display has been visited by people from all around the world, including film makers from Hollywood.

4. Eric turns 80 this week!

