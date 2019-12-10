Yorkshire pensioner still climbs onto his roof to put up colourful Christmas display - in pictures
An Yorkshire pensioner is still determined to get in the festive mood by climbing on his rooftop to complete his incredible Christmas lights display.
Eric, who turns 80 this week, has been adding to his collection every year and putting on the display for the last 30 years. It takes him around four weeks to decorate his home, in Bagby, North Yorkshire, each Christmas. His display has been visited by people from all around the world, including film makers from Hollywood.
1. Bagby Christmas home
Eric, who turns 80 this week, still climbs onto the roof to arrange the display which he has been putting up for 30 years.