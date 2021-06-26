Yorkshire pub painstakingly rebuilt in Germany by homesick expat after it was sold off to become flats

Father-of-two Paul John Moss, 49, has been happily living abroad for 25 years, but desperately missed a "scruffy but cosy English boozer".

When the New Crown Inn in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, was sold to developers to turn into luxury flats, Paul bought everything.

He painstakingly deconstructed the entire venue and shipped it 400 miles to Iserlohn, near the German city of Dortmund, where it was assembled piece by piece.

The sign of Bridlington's New Crown now outside the German pub

Paul took over everything from the mahogany front bar, signage and beer taps, to the front doors and even the dirty pint glasses.

Almost all he left behind was the walls - and the sticky carpet.

And he finally opened up and pulled his first pint for customers last week (Jun 17).

He's selling British classics like fish and chips, steak and ale pie, full English breakfast and a Sunday roast, and even the staff are from the UK.

Property developer Paul, originally from east London, said: "German pubs are nice, but there's just nothing quite like a scruffy but cosy English boozer. I guess the idea to set one up here came from selfishness - I missed British pubs so we decided to do something about it.

"It's not something you can put your finger on but there's just such a nice, cosy vibe in an English pub - and we have managed to re-create that authentically here.

"So far it's been a raving success - we've had people giving great feedback and it's been packed every day. We're in it for the long run and hope The New Crown will one day become a pillar of the Iserlohn community. My wife thinks I'm nuts - all my mates think I'm a hero."

Paul, dad to half-German children Oliver, 21, and Olivia, 18, first had the idea to run a proper British pub in 2019 when he bought a restaurant near their home.

The inside of the pub has been kitted out just like the original Yorkshire boozer

Even after living in Germany for more than 25 years with wife Heike, 50, he said he still craved the cosy British pub vibe that you '"just don't get in European bars".

He searched online for a pub to buy in England and came across the original New Crown, in October 2019

Already closed and set to be transformed into apartments, he put in an offer and flew to England with colleagues to remove all the fixtures and furnishings, and pack them into a shipping container.

Work began rebuilding the pub after the first German lockdown ended in July 2020.

The pub uses the original front bar, front doors, and the original 'The New Crown' pub signage - and they even shipped over the original pint glasses.

After a delayed opening due to Covid-19, The New Crown finally opened its doors last Thursday (Jun 17).

It stocks more than 70 beers, including classic British ales such as London Pride, Newcastle Brown Ale and Aberdeenshire-based Brewdog.

The pub is run by British couple Charles Gardner and Fleur Beakin, shareholders in the business, who moved to Germany from the UK to take on the challenge.

Paul, who has a black cab and red phone box in the garden, said the project cost “a tidy six-figure sum”.

He said last weekend their stocks of beer were almost depleted after temperatures of up to 35 degrees saw both British and German pub-lovers rush in for a pint.

Paul said: "The German pubs here are nice, but they all have a similar clean, modern style - I wanted something more scruffy and traditional. It's not just imitating an English pub, it really is an English pub - from the beer to the food and all the staff.

"It's completely authentic. People have been loving it - there is such a positive atmosphere here whether you're German or English.