Yorkshire pub shut by police after barman offered man a fight re-opens with new management

The Old Bull's Head is back in business after being shut by police and licensing chiefs.

Staff at The Old Bull’s Head were sacked and new managers drafted in after footage of the threats was passed onto police and licensing bosses.

Doncaster Council licensing chiefs and South Yorkshire Police swooped to shut down the St Sepulchre Gate bar just days after its opening after footage also emerged of staff and customers flouting the Government’s coronavirus rules on social distancing, gathering in large groups and not wearing masks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for owners Admiral Taverns said protecting the community was its priority and that it wanted customers to ‘feel safe’ and that it had moved to address the issues with a brand new management team.

The bar, formerly Paris Gate, only opened on June 4 after undergoing a massive refurbishment and makeover.

But within a matter of days, police were called in to investigate 'a number of issues.’

They included video footage, widely circulated on social media, of a member of staff at the pub sporting an Old Bull’s Head branded t-shirt and challenging a man to a fight, calling him a ‘scumbag p**** and adding: “There’s a car park here we can dance (fight) in. Ready whenever you are, you f****** moron.”

It has since emerged that the member of staff involved also has a recent conviction and prison sentence for assaulting a police officer.

Other clips circulated on Facebook appear to show large groups customers ignoring social distancing rules and not wearing masks inside the bar during the England v Croatia Euro 2020 football match earlier this month.

After the clips emerged, the pub was closed down, staff dismissed and new managers installed.

A spokesman for Admiral Taverns commented: "The Old Bull’s Head remained closed to ensure all of our Covid -19 policies are in place and being adhered to prior to opening our doors to the public. Our priority is our community, and we want to ensure they feel safe and welcome in our newly refurbished venue.”

Dan Swaine, Director of Economy and Environment at Doncaster Council said: “It was brought to our attention through social media that there had been a number of issues at the premises during and after the first England Euro football match.

“A joint local authority and police meeting was called with the licensee and management company involved.

"At the meeting we were made aware that those managing the pub at the time had been replaced and a whole new management team was being put in place and the premises would voluntarily close until matters were resolved.

“We are now working with the new team and the management company to ensure compliance is maintained.”