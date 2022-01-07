Freezing temperatures are set to continue across Yorkshire overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for North Yorkshire (Skipton), South Yorkshire (Sheffield) and West Yorkshire (Bradford).

Below is an hourly forecast for the three Yorkshire areas.

Snow and ice is expected to take over parts of Yorkshire, as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Weather forecast for North Yorkshire (Skipton)

1000 - 1100

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

24mph gust of wind.

1100 - 1200

There is a 20 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

22mph wind.

1200 - 1300

There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

20mph wind.

1300 - 1400

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

26mph wind.

1400 - 1500

There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

21mph wind.

1500 - 1600

There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

20mph wind.

1600 - 1700

There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

22mph wind.

1700 - 1800

There is a 10 percent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

21mph wind.

1800 - 1900

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

20mph wind.

1900 - 2000

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

18mph wind.

2000 - 2100

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

16mph wind.

2100 - 2200

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

0C temperature.

15mph wind.

2200 - 2300

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

0C temperature.

13mph wind.

2300 - 0000

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

-1C temperature.

11mph wind.

Weather forecast for South Yorkshire (Sheffield)

1000 - 1100

There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

29mph wind.

1100 - 1200

There is a 10 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

26mph wind.

1200 - 1300

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.

3C temperature.

25mph wind.

1300 - 1400

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

25mph wind.

1400 - 1500

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

25mph wind.

1500 - 1600

There is a 10 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

24mph wind.

1600 - 1700

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

21mph wind.

1700 - 1800

There is a 10 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

23mph wind.

1800 - 1900

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

21mph wind.

1900 - 2000

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

20mph wind.

2000 - 2100

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

17mph wind.

2100 - 2200

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

16mph wind.

2200 - 2300

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

16mph wind.

2300 - 0000

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

12mph wind.

Weather forecast for West Yorkshire (Bradford)

1000 - 1100

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

25mph wind.

1100 - 1200

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

22mph wind.

1200 - 1300

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

25mph wind.

1300 - 1400

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

25mph wind.

1400 - 1500

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

25mph wind.

1500 - 1600

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

25mph wind.

1600 - 1700

There is a 10 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

24mph wind.

1700 - 1800

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain.

2C temperature.

22mph wind.

1800 - 1900

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

24mph wind.

1900 - 2000

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

26mph wind.

2000 - 2100

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

23mph wind.

2100 - 2200

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

19mph wind.

2200 - 2300

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.

19mph wind.

2300 - 0000

There is less than five per cent chance of rain.

1C temperature.