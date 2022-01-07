Freezing temperatures are set to continue across Yorkshire overnight.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for North Yorkshire (Skipton), South Yorkshire (Sheffield) and West Yorkshire (Bradford).
Below is an hourly forecast for the three Yorkshire areas.
Weather forecast for North Yorkshire (Skipton)
1000 - 1100
There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
24mph gust of wind.
1100 - 1200
There is a 20 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
22mph wind.
1200 - 1300
There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
20mph wind.
1300 - 1400
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
26mph wind.
1400 - 1500
There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
21mph wind.
1500 - 1600
There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
20mph wind.
1600 - 1700
There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
22mph wind.
1700 - 1800
There is a 10 percent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
21mph wind.
1800 - 1900
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
20mph wind.
1900 - 2000
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
18mph wind.
2000 - 2100
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
16mph wind.
2100 - 2200
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
0C temperature.
15mph wind.
2200 - 2300
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
0C temperature.
13mph wind.
2300 - 0000
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
-1C temperature.
11mph wind.
Weather forecast for South Yorkshire (Sheffield)
1000 - 1100
There is a 50 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
29mph wind.
1100 - 1200
There is a 10 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
26mph wind.
1200 - 1300
There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.
3C temperature.
25mph wind.
1300 - 1400
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
25mph wind.
1400 - 1500
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
25mph wind.
1500 - 1600
There is a 10 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
24mph wind.
1600 - 1700
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
21mph wind.
1700 - 1800
There is a 10 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
23mph wind.
1800 - 1900
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
21mph wind.
1900 - 2000
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
20mph wind.
2000 - 2100
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
17mph wind.
2100 - 2200
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
16mph wind.
2200 - 2300
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
16mph wind.
2300 - 0000
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
12mph wind.
Weather forecast for West Yorkshire (Bradford)
1000 - 1100
There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
25mph wind.
1100 - 1200
There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
22mph wind.
1200 - 1300
There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
25mph wind.
1300 - 1400
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
25mph wind.
1400 - 1500
There is a 40 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
25mph wind.
1500 - 1600
There is a 30 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
25mph wind.
1600 - 1700
There is a 10 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
24mph wind.
1700 - 1800
There is a 30 per cent chance of rain.
2C temperature.
22mph wind.
1800 - 1900
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
24mph wind.
1900 - 2000
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
26mph wind.
2000 - 2100
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
23mph wind.
2100 - 2200
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
19mph wind.
2200 - 2300
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
19mph wind.
2300 - 0000
There is less than five per cent chance of rain.
1C temperature.
17mph wind.