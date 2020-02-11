Yorkshire woman and family forced to flee China due to Coronavirus launch fundraiser

A Yorkshire family from China have been forced to flee due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Lorna Li, 25, - originally from Knaresborough- her husband Ty and seven-month-old daughter Dora have left China and returned to Britain following advice from the British government.

Lorna, Ty and Dora

Lorna was teaching English as a foreign language in Hohhot after moving to the country six years ago.

Her sister Helen Meegan has now launched a fundraiser on behalf of the family.

She told your Yorkshire Evening Post: "I am raising money on behalf of my sister, her husband and their 7 month old daughter.

"My sister is British and moved to China to teach English as a foreign language.

"After teaching English in a school there for a few years she met her husband who is Chinese and they set up a school together.

"They have a 7 month old daughter and a happy life in Hohhot which is not near Wuhan but shows how much the whole of China has been affected by this outbreak.

"With the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the British government advised its citizens to leave if they could.

"The heavy toll of the curfews (only 1 member of a household could leave the home at a time making even getting food for their family a real difficulty in a country which relies heavily on a self employed, hand to mouth existence), the seriousness of being arrested should you break curfews that have been set in place, as well as the worry over the virus, meant that they made the decision to come to the UK."

Helen said the family had been left with few clothes due to the immediate rush back to the UK.

She added: "They weren't able to bring much with them and whilst I have been able to gather clothes for them and their daughter they have very little money as this trip couldn't have been planned far in advance.

"I am trying to help them in anyway that I can but there is no telling how long they will have to stay here as we can't see ahead what the outcome of this virus will mean for China.

"Any help we can get would be so genuinely appreciated and will go towards feeding them and housing them whilst they wait for news of when it's safe to return to China.

"Our prayers are with the Chinese people who can't escape this nightmare."

To donate, click here to visit the GoFundMe page.