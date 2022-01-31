Yorkshire woman who used wheelchair lost eight stone in 16 months in stunning transformation

Lynn, 69, from Nidderdale in North Yorkshire was diagnosed with osteoarthritis and osteoporosis at the age of 26, and later in life found herself in so much pain she had to use a wheelchair.
At 18 stone seven pounds, and unable to walk as she awaited one of her joint replacement surgeries, she decided to join Weight Watchers in March 19, 2018.
In an incredible feat of willpower, Lynn hit her weight loss goal of ten stone, ten pounds, by July 2019 - meaning she had lost over eight stone in just over 16 months.
The 109-pound loss saw her drop from a dress size 20/22 to a 10/12.
During her transformation, she attended virtual online workshops with Weight Watchers several times a week, and tracked her food, activity, and sleep using the WW app.
Lynn also underwent two joint replacement surgeries and one reconstruction surgery while losing weight.
“I absolutely love WW. It was my saviour. I couldn't walk at all in so much pain. I know there will be more surgeries but I take every day in my stride,” she said.
Lynn has maintained her weight loss in the two years since she hit her goal.