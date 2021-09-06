Yorkshire’s mini heatwave: Hour-by-hour weather forecast as temperatures set to soar today

Today marks the first day of heatwave week in Yorkshire, with temperatures expected to escalate to 27C on Wednesday.
The weather summary for Monday is: “Becoming increasingly warm through to Wednesday. Cooler, unsettled thereafter.”
The Met Office predicts moderate UV and pollen levels on Monday.
The weather service’s forecast for Monday in Yorkshire predicts a rather cloudy start to the day, but sunny spells could appear from the south and spread to all areas, “with a chance of one or two showers in the afternoon, becoming warm.”
For tonight, they expect a dry evening with plenty of residual sunshine, with any showers dying out.
“Some light winds and largely clear skies overnight, leading to a few mist and fog patches. Maximum temperature 13C,” the Met Office said.
Below is an hour by hour forecast for the day.
1300 - 1400
22 degrees with sunny intervals
1400 - 1500
24 degrees with sunny intervals
1500 - 1600
24 degrees (cloudy)
1600 - 1700
24 degrees with sunny intervals
1700 - 1800
24 degrees with sunny intervals
1800 - 1900
23 degrees (cloudy)
1900 - 2000
21 degrees (cloudy)
2000 - 2100
20 degrees (partly cloudy)
2100 - 2200
19 degrees (partly cloudy)
2200 - 2300
19 degrees (partly cloudy)