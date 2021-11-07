Yorkshire's mysterious ‘Robin Hood’ decorates city eyesore with Pac-Man artwork and announces £1k cash giveaway

The artwork is based on the Pac-Man arcade game.

The artist known as Robin Loxley has struck again, this time decorating the derelict Rutland House building on Penistone Road with artwork based on the Pac-man arcade game.

Loxley, whose real identity is not known, posted an Instagram video of him decorating the building.

The mystery man is known for handing out sums of money to Sheffield residents and has announced another cash giveaway as part of his latest stunt.

Robin Loxley has decorated the derelict Rutland House building on Penistone Road

In his Instagram post, he said: “What to do with a burnt out old building that looks a mess on the city centre ring road? Decorate it!

“As per, no permission needed, the greater good.

“Post it, tag it, like it and win £1,000 cash and a Pac-man one off art.”

The winner will be selected on Tuesday, November 9 at 10 am.

In 2019, Robin got the town talking when he left £20 notes in plain sight before giving away £500 and £1,000 in gold coins and ingots that he dished out to 'deserving people'.

On Christmas Eve the same year, he dropped £2,000 to lucky shoppers at Meadowhall.

Previously, Robin broke into an empty city centre shop to leave a giant painting in the window, emblazoned with the slogan 'another blank canvas' to draw attention to what he says is the decline of the city's high street shops as they struggle to compete with internet giants.