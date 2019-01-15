Persistent shoplifter banned from town's shops for five years

A persistent shoplifter has been warned he faces jail if he offends again after being given a town's first Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Wakefield Council and Wakefield North East and Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team have said they will not hesitate to take action to protect retailers after the local authority secured a five-year ban against 39-year-old Gareth Barker from Pontefract.

Under the terms of the order, Barker must not remain in any retail premises in Featherstone if asked by staff to leave and must not enter the B&M, One Stop, Aldi or Lidl stores in Featherstone.

The order is the first CBO taken out within the Featherstone area and will be in effect until December 4, 2023

Sergeant Simon Stones of the North East and Rural NPT, said: “Criminal Behaviour Orders are important tools in reducing anti-social behaviour across Wakefield District.

"Gareth Barker has been involved in persistent anti-social behaviour and shoplifting at retailers in Featherstone and we have been working with our partners at Wakefield Council to assist them in securing this order.

“Officers will be visiting businesses to make them aware that this order is in place and to report any breaches of it.

"If Gareth Barker does breach the terms of this order he will have committed a crime and could find himself facing a prison sentence."