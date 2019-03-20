Person dies in incident at Scarborough's Seamer station

A person has died in a incident at Seamer station.
Officers were called to the lines close to Scarborough at 7.11am this morning following reports of a casualty close to the tracks.
Paramedics also attended, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are currently working to identify the person and inform their family.
The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
