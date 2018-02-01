Pervert secretly filmed up women's skirts and took photos of himself abusing girl

Police discovered images of a pervert filming himself sexually assaulting a young girl when they seized phones and computer equipment from his home in Leeds.

Officers also found secret camera footage Colin Hall had taken in which he filmed up women's skirts on public transport and in public areas.

Hall, 39, was jailed for four years, one month after pleading guilty to a string of sexual offences at Leeds Crown Court.

The court heard West Yorkshire Police seized a mobile phone, lap top, computer tablet and a USB stick from his home in Bramley on June 13 last year.

Images found on the equipment included over 100 pictures of himself sexually assaulting a young girl as she was asleep.

A total of 95 other indecent images of children were also recovered. The court heard some of the images were at category A - the most serious level of offending.

Some of the images depicted sexual activity between children and animals.

David Gordon, prosecuting, said movies were also found which showed Hall had been secretly filming women in public areas for around two years.

On one occasion he placed a camera in a shopping basket before placing it on the floor near a woman in order to film her underwear.

Mr Gordon said Hall's face could also be seen on the clip.

The court heard there was evidence that Hall had also had equipment fitted to his computer to allow him to search the dark web without being detected.

Hall pleaded guilty to six offences of possession of indecent images of children, two of possession of extreme pornographic images, three offences of sexual assault of a child under 13 and outraging public decency.

Gillian Batts, mitigating, said Hall appreciated that he must face a lengthy prison sentence.

She asked that her client be given credit for his guilty pleas so that his victim did not have to give evidence at a trial.

Jailing Hall, judge Christopher Batty said: "You are sexually attracted to children. You do not accept that but one only has to look at the overwhelming number of images you had - that makes it perfectly clear."