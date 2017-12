Comedian Peter Kay has sensationally cancelled his entire UK tour - which included several gigs in Leeds next year.

The 2018/19 tour has been called off due to 'unforeseen family circumstances' but further details have not been released.

It was his first tour in eight years and had more than 100 dates.

There was a huge scramble to get tickets for his eight First Direct Arena shows in October 2018, and extra dates were added to the original schedule.