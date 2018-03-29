Peter Kay tweets for the first time since cancelling 100-date tour

Peter Kay has broken his silence since cancelling his huge tour.

The comedian announced in December that all the dates for his huge tour had been cancelled.

In a statement on Twitter, he wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

"I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I’m very sorry."

However the comedian has this morning broken his silence, tweeting: "Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay's Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April.

"Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am."

The 44-year-old was due to play a number of shows in Sheffield in March and May 2019.