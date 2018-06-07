Peter Stringfellow: His most legendary quotes

Sheffield-born nightclub mogul Peter Stringfellow died in the early hours of this morning, aged 77.

As well as heading up an international business empire the larger-than-life entrepreneur is also well known for some of the things he said over the years.

Here are a selection of his some of his best quotes:

"I am wonderful, with a perfect physique, very charming, rich and look like Jude Law."

"If a man with a business brain like Richard Branson's felt the girls should take their clothes off, I knew it must be a winner on the success of his nightclub."

(On Stephen Hawking): "His brain is the best in the world. I wanted to talk to him about the universe, but he just wanted to watch the girls."

"The City guys are a very large part of my market. The ladies are just as welcome as the men. The American way of handling these things is probably more politically correct, but we just have to hope we don't go down that road."

Despite spending his early years working in a potted meat factory, a cinema and as a tie salesman, his drive and desire for a better life led to him becoming a nightclub magnate able to attract top acts and a celebrity following.



Married three times and a grandfather four times over, Stringfellow is survived by his wife, Bella and four children, Karen, Scott, Rosabella and Angelo.



