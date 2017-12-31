Petition launched calling for heroic Bradley Lowery to receive posthumous knighthood

A petition has been launched calling for heroic Bradley Lowery to receive a posthumous knighthood from the Queen.

The cancer fighting youngster lost his battle against neuroblastoma in July at just six years old.

To continue his legacy of raising awareness of childhood cancer, a petition has already attracted a whopping 1,200 signatures to make him Sir Bradley.

However, the campaign may come unstuck as knighthood titles are currently handed out to people who are living - so the petition would also require a change in the law.

The petition page reads: "His courage and smile has brought joy to many thousands of people around the world and highlighted the struggle other children are also having.

"He would be Britain's youngest ever knight and this would be highly unlikely to ever be unsurpassed.

"This is a legacy we can leave for him and remember him by."

Bradley's story inspired people around the globe after the Sunderland AFC football fan formed a friendship with former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have already been raised in his name to help other sick children through the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The youngster's family accepted the Helen Rollason Award on his behalf after receiving a posthumous tribute at the BBC Sports Personality Awards earlier this month.

To receive a knighthood at the age of six would make Bradley the youngest in history.

Family friend Lynn Murphy said she had signed and shared the petition saying it was lovely to see Bradley's legacy was living on.

She said: "It is wonderful people are thinking this way, because the impact he has made in his six years on earth is more than some people make in their lifetime.

"It amazes me that a complete stranger has set this petition up.

"His mum Gemma will be really pleased and overwhelmed, as we don't think of Bradley being like a celebrity, we just think of him as being a little boy from a mining village. So it is very overwhelming.

"People who have never met him have been touched by his story and want to do something nice for the family.

"It would be lovely for him to receive it, although I am not sure if it will happen - but it is another thing to add to his legacy."

The petition page says the signatures will be later handed over to PM Theresa May.

To sign the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/theresa-may-mp-sir-bradley-lowery-britain-s-youngest-ever-knight