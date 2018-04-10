Petrol stations to refuse suspected motorcycle offenders in East Yorkshire

Petrol stations will refuse to serve people suspected of stealing motorcycles as part of a campaign to crackdown on thefts.

Humberside Police launched Operation Yellowfin to help raise awareness and drive down the number of motorcycle thefts in Hull.

The force has been working in partnership with organisations and the motorcycle community to help deter vehicle thieves in Hull this week.

Now it has joined forces with petrol station bosses, and asked them to be vigilant and stop anyone suspected of riding a motorcycle illegally from filling up.

Posters will be displayed in some petrol station forecourts as part of the campaign, alongside Crimestoppers advice.

Some shops in the city have also backed the operation, and are offering discount on security products and offering expert safety advice to those in need.

A "ride out" involving Hull's motorcycle community is being organised in partnership with the force on Sunday, to help raise awareness of the operation.