Phil Hodgkinson completes Huddersfield Town takeover

PHIL HODGKINSON has formally completed his takeover of Huddersfield Town and become chairman of the club.

The businessman now has a 75 per cent controlling stake, with outgoing chairman Dean Hoyle holding the remaining 25 per cent.

Hoyle remains on the board, with Hodgkinson having now stepped down from his role as owner and director at Southport.

Hodgkinson has now received confirmation from the English Football League that he has satisfied the governing body’s ‘Fit and Proper Person Test.’

Hodgkinson hopes he can be the man to help the club progress following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Hodgkinson said: “It’s about moving everything forward. It’s about probably putting my spin and my stamp on it to a degree.

“What Dean (Hoyle) and his family have done over the last 10 years for this football club and this town has been phenomenal and it’s important that we continue and we take it forward and try and take it to the next level. I’m incredibly excited, I’ve watched some training sessions and I’ve been around (manager) Jan (Siewert) and the players.

“One thing that was important for me was when I was watching training and it’s pleasing there are lots of smiling faces, there’s lots of work going on. It’s important we came back from last season with a different mindset.”