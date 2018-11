People from across Calderdale came together to pay their respects as Remembrance Day commemorations took place in Halifax.

The parade set off from Halifax town hall, and marched through the town centre past hundreds of people who lined the streets, despite the rainy weather.

After the parade came to a halt at Halifax Minster, a Service of Remembrance took place led by Vicar of Halifax Hilary Barber, where prayers were said, hymns were sung and wreaths were laid.