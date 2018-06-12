Photo shows dramatic damage to car after it hits deer on M62 in Yorkshire

Have your say

This is the state of a motorist's car after it struck and killed a deer on the M62 near Huddersfield.

The car ended up with a smashed windscreen, a dented bonnet and a damaged bumper following the 70mph collision between junctions 25 and 24 last night.

Luckily the driver was unhurt and police assisted Highways England with clearing the animal's body from the carriageway.

Two more deer were later found dead on the same stretch of motorway.