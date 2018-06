Have your say

Around 1,000 square metres of undergrowth has been destroyed by a fire in the North York Moors.

The blaze, thought to have been caused by a campfire, broke out near Great Ayton yesterday.

Crews worked through the night to battle the flames with beaters. They have remained at the scene today to dampen down hot spots.

Hambleton station manager Mick Dale took this photo of the fire's aftermath.