Photos show extent of flooding as Armley Gyratory reopens in Leeds

A road which was closed in Leeds city centre due to a burst water main has now reopened after several hours of commuter chaos.

Armley Gyratory is 'flowing freely' again to traffic, after Yorkshire Water, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Leeds Council rushed to the scene of a burst water main which flooded the road this morning.

Armley Gyratory flooded. Photos: West Yorkshire Police

As these photos show, the water flooded across the road from a nearby estate. The water also hit a British Gas centre.

Despite long delays caused by the incident, the road is now open.

But some homes are still without water.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "The Gyratory is flowing freely again. This issue was cause by a burst water main in a nearby estate which flowed into the British Gas Centre and across the Gyratory.

"West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue used emergency pumps to clear the volume supported by Yorkshire Water.

"Leeds City Council have cleaned all areas and drains. Neighbourhood officers will be working alongside Yorkshire Water in the area due to a small amount of homes without water."