A picture from the street where a woman was found collapsed and later died following an ‘altercation’ shows the huge response to the incident from the emergency services.

At the time the photograph was taken there were eight police cars, two ambulances and a fire engine at the scene plus the police helicopter was circling above.

CRIME: These are some of the sex offenders sentenced in South Yorkshire over the last year

Armed police officers, police dogs and a number of riot vans were also deployed to Cedric Crescent, Thurcroft, where a woman in her 30s was found collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest following an ‘altercation’.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire detective who snared dozens of killers set to retire after 32 years fighting crime

The woman, who has not yet been named, was found collapsed in a garden in the street and residents performed CPR in a desperate battle to revive her before paramedics arrived at the scene.

POLICE: Police probe into death of woman after ‘altercation’ in Rotherham continues

She could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the death and remains in police custody this morning.

It has not yet been revealed what the woman is being held on suspicion of.

A police cordon remains in place this morning while officers carry out enquires at the scene and piece together the circumstances surrounding the death.

A resident said: “My partner came home around 9.15pm and asked me ‘what's happened outside?’

“I was in my living room in the back, so heard nothing, saw nothing, or the fight, but saw eight police cars, two ambulances, a fire engine and the helicopter shining the light on the street.

“We saw the woman being arrested, it was like a scene from The Bill.

“Then the police cordons were getting bigger.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 55511.

Quote incident 943 of February 13.