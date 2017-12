Have your say

It was a haven for real ale lovers across Doncaster - but now time has been called on popular town centre watering hole Cask Corner

Owner Julie Buckley has announced the shock closure of the Cleveland Street bar which welcomed the likes of actress Sheridan Smith and Puddle of Mudd lead singer Wes Scantlin as customers during its short history. Here's a look back in pictures.

