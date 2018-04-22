PICTURED: Dramatic images of spectacular lightning over Yorkshire

Have your say

Parts of Yorkshire were hit by a dramatic thunder storm and a heavy downpour of rain on Saturday evening.

Lightning above Leeds. PIC: Mark Dobson

These spectacular snaps, which were captured by Leeds residents Mark Dobson and Andrew Manning, show the exact moments that bolts of lightning shot through the sky above the city on Saturday, April 21 just before midnight.

Forecasters had warned of heavy rain earlier in the day, with more expected on Saunday afternoobn.

Andrew Manning said: "The storm started at about 11pm.

"There was a long wait from the first flash to hearing the thunder but when the thunder came it rumbled on for ages.

Lightning above Leeds. PIC: Mark Dobson

"It started from the west moving eastward. When I went outside to check it out, it just started raining and every flash got closer and closer.

"The rain got really heavy about 11.15pm and a lot of water was running down the street with instant puddles made in the driveway.

"It had full passed by around midnight."