PICTURED: Drone snaps show extent of River Ouse flooding near York

Impressive aerial drone images taken near York show the dramatic extent of the River Ouse flooding.

The snaps, which were captured by Paul Steele in Nether Poppleton north of York on Tuesday and Wednesday, show the river water creeping over farmland and grassy areas, making its way towards roads and houses.

Drone images of the River Ouse. Pic: Paul Steele

More rain has been forecast for the area today and flood warnings remain in place for the River Ouse and several other Yorkshire waterways.

The Met Office website says to expect "showers, merging into longer spells of rain, turning heavy and possibly thundery at times, with a chance of a few brighter spells between the showers."

