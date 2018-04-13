PICTURED: Serious crash closes road in Scarborough

One car is on its side after a 'serious' crash near Peasholm roundabout in Scarborough.

Police officers have closed off Burniston Road near the Northstead Manor Drive junction following the crash involving two cars.

Two vehicles re involved in the crash. Picture by Richard Ponter

An elderly man has been extracted from one of the vehicles. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are also at the scene. A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The road is currently closed, please use an alternative route until further notice."

East Yorkshire Motor Service has tweeted that there has been a 'serous accident'. The 3/3A bus service is diverting via Columbus Ravine, Dean Road, Northstead, Cross Lane and resuming normal route near Alpamare.

Read more at: https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/serious-crash-closes-road-near-peasholm-1-9113918

Two vehicles re involved in the crash. Picture by Richard Ponter