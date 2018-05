Have your say

Children at Our Lady’s Primary School in Leeds gave tomorrow's Royal wedding a run for its money with a big, British celebration.

Pupils celebrated the marriage of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle a day early as part of their ongoing work on British values.

Hasnnah Manoj. nine with bunting

All of the children were invited to come to school dressed as a Prince or Princess or wearing the colours of the Union Flag - red, white and blue.

Pupils took part in plenty of activities to help them learn more about the Royal family.

Isla Hicken five with her crown

Kaiden Smith, nine and Alex Green, nine all dressed up for the occasion