PICTURES: Car wedged outside house after hurtling over garden wall in Sheffield

This was the scene after a car careered over a garden wall and landed on its nose outside the door of a house in Sheffield today.

The driver is believed to have skidded on the treacherous black ice which saw numerous motorists come a cropper on the city's roads this morning.

Thankfully, no one is thought to have been injured in the crash, which happened on Waller Road, in Walkley, but these dramatic photos illustrate just how perilous conditions were earlier today.

With the Met Office forecasting more rain and sleet around Sheffield tonight, along with near-freezing temperatures, motorists should continue to take care.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield this Sunday, between 6am and 6pm, with snow and ice likely, especially on higher ground.

The Met Office says some roads and railway lines are likely to be affected, and there could be icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Star reported this morning how black ice had caused chaos on a number of roads in Sheffield, with bus routes heavily affected.

The icy conditions also put an extra strain on Sheffield's hospitals, as more than 100 people attended the emergency department at the Northern General Hospital today with breaks and fractures.