PICTURES: Doncaster celebrates Armed Forces Day with parade and street party

Scores of people turned out in Doncaster today to show their support for the men and women of the armed forces community today, as part of a nationwide celebration.

Armed Forces Day began in Doncaster this morning with a military parade to honour serving troops, veterans, families and cadets, that started from Sir Nigel Gresley Square at 11am.

The parade makes its way down Cleveland Street, towards the Mansion House. Picture: Marie Caley

Travelling through the town centre, the parade passed the Grade I listed Mansion House before ending at Doncaster Market Square.

Streets were decorated throughout the parade route to commemorate not only the 100 years since the end of the First World War but also the formation of the RAF.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Glyn Jones said “Doncaster is incredibly proud of its armed forces community and the sacrifices made for our continued freedom. Armed Forces Day was a chance for us all to recognise and show our appreciation to those brave service men and women from across the borough."

Continuing celebrations into the afternoon, the Market Square was transformed for the day into a huge 1940s street party evoking memories of the war years.

Lorraine Overton, pictured with her son Harvey Cole-Overton, 13, of the 103 Doncaster Squadron Air Cadets. Picture: Marie Caley

Those in attendance were able to enjoy a variety of attractions on the live stage, including a swing band, vocalists and entertainers.

Sea Cadet Connor Whittaker, 16, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley

Stan Kemp, Eric Wood, Geoff Hill, from The Fellowship of the services and Barry Bunting, of the RAOC (Royal Army Ordnance Corp).Picture:

The Parade arrives at Doncaster Market Place. Picture: Marie Caley

Royal British Legion Standard Bearers l-r Jeff Swift, Sprotbrough Branch, Gordon Caven, Thorne and District Branch and Paul Maddison, Bentley with Arksey Branch. Picture: Marie Caley

Jason Owen and his partner Sharron Heavisides, of Balby, pictured with their son Conna Owen, 11. Picture: Marie Caley

Doncaster Sea Cadets pictured at Sir Nigel Gresley Square. Picture: Marie Caley

Frank and Peggy Burnage, of Warmsworth, pictured getting ready for the street party. Picture: Marie Caley