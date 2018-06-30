PICTURES: Doncaster celebrates Armed Forces Day with parade and street party

Scores of people turned out in Doncaster today to show their support for the men and women of the armed forces community today, as part of a nationwide celebration.
Armed Forces Day began in Doncaster this morning with a military parade to honour serving troops, veterans, families and cadets, that started from Sir Nigel Gresley Square at 11am.
Travelling through the town centre, the parade passed the Grade I listed Mansion House before ending at Doncaster Market Square.
Streets were decorated throughout the parade route to commemorate not only the 100 years since the end of the First World War but also the formation of the RAF.
Deputy Mayor Cllr Glyn Jones said “Doncaster is incredibly proud of its armed forces community and the sacrifices made for our continued freedom. Armed Forces Day was a chance for us all to recognise and show our appreciation to those brave service men and women from across the borough."
Continuing celebrations into the afternoon, the Market Square was transformed for the day into a huge 1940s street party evoking memories of the war years.
Those in attendance were able to enjoy a variety of attractions on the live stage, including a swing band, vocalists and entertainers.