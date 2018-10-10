PICTURES: Doncaster factory demolished after devastating blaze

A Doncaster factory has been demolished after being destroyed in a devastating blaze.

The Transpoint building in Kirk Sandall was reduced to a charred shell after flames ripped through the premises in a huge blaze last month.

Fire crews spent more than 12 hours at the scene on Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate with a huge plume of black smoke visible for miles around.

Now Bradford-based demolition firm Kayedem, which is carrying out the process of dismantling the factory, has released photos showing the extent of the devastation and its demolition.

The building on Sandall Stones Road housed a number of firms including a kitchen warehouse and a fencing firm.

At the height of the blaze on September 21, there were seven fire engines at the scene. Video courtesy of Alan Wright.

Fire crews spent more than 12 hours bringing the fire under control.