`

PICTURES: Doncaster factory demolished after devastating blaze

A Doncaster factory has been demolished after being destroyed in a devastating blaze.

The Transpoint building in Kirk Sandall was reduced to a charred shell after flames ripped through the premises in a huge blaze last month.

The building at Kirk Sandall was devastated by a huge fire.

The building at Kirk Sandall was devastated by a huge fire.

READ MORE: Dramatic pictures show extent of Doncaster factory blaze

Fire crews spent more than 12 hours at the scene on Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate with a huge plume of black smoke visible for miles around.

Now Bradford-based demolition firm Kayedem, which is carrying out the process of dismantling the factory, has released photos showing the extent of the devastation and its demolition.

READ MORE: Fire investigators visit Doncaster industrial unit after blaze

Bradford firm Kayedem is carrying out the demolition

Bradford firm Kayedem is carrying out the demolition

The building on Sandall Stones Road housed a number of firms including a kitchen warehouse and a fencing firm.

At the height of the blaze on September 21, there were seven fire engines at the scene. Video courtesy of Alan Wright.

READ MORE: Dramatic footage shows scale of huge blaze in Doncaster

 

The building was reduced to a charred shell following the huge fire.

The building was reduced to a charred shell following the huge fire.

The huge fire could be seen from miles around

The huge fire could be seen from miles around

Fire crews spent more than 12 hours bringing the fire under control.

Fire crews spent more than 12 hours bringing the fire under control.

Bulldozers have moved in to demolish the factory

Bulldozers have moved in to demolish the factory