PICTURES: Lego-loving football fan creates Bramall Lane and Hillsborough out of toy bricks - and they are amazing

This is Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough and Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadiums as you've never seen then before - made entirely out of Lego

The amazingly detailed replicas have been lovingly crafted by master Lego builder Julian Richards - who has set himself the challenge of building all 92 Premier League and Football League grounds from toy bricks.

The Cardiff City fan, 44, has just six stadiums left to go - with his recreation of Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium his 86th building project.

He said: "They take about eight hours to build on average. I started out doing Cardiff's stadium two years ago and put it on Twitter.

"Then a guy saw it and asked me to commission him Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium and it took off from that."

Mr Richards has sold some of his creations, while others are dismantled and reconfigured to form other stadiums.

Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium is built from 1,200 bricks.

And he isn't the only Lego fan out there building football stadiums.

Fellow builder Chris Smith has set himself the challenge of recreating more than 100 stadiums from the children's building block favourite.

Chris, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester started building Lego stadiums two years ago as a hobby and began turning his creations into a business, named Brickstand.

Chris, a fan of Crystal Palace and Halifax Town, said: "I saw a Lego creation one day and then thought to myself that someone must have built lots of football stadiums out of Lego - it lends itself so well to creating them.

"I went on Google to view them and was surprised to find that they simply didn't exist and thought I may as well have a go."