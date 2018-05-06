PICTURES: Medical staff do Sheffield proud with Call the Midwife themed cycling fundraiser

Dozens of midwives, nurses, doctors and support staff did Sheffield proud yesterday when they got on their bikes to raise vital funds for three new birthing pools.

The fundraiser, which was inspired by the popular BBC One show, Call the Midwife, saw medical staff from the Jessop Wing don vintage uniforms from the 1950s as they pedalled the four mile route in the sweltering heat.

Call The Midwife bike ride in support of The Jessop Wing in Sheffield to raise money foor new birthing pools

Midwife, Amanda Muller, came up with the idea for the fundraiser, which she hopes will raise around £10,000 for the development of three new state of the art birthing pool rooms.

“It’s midwives on bikes so the idea seemed to fit perfectly,” said Amanda.

Both of Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill’s children were born at the Jessop Wing, and she came along to support staff on Saturday.

She said: “I received such amazing support from them when I was here, and I’ve seen the midwife who delivered my children, which has been amazing.

“I hope today helps to raise the money they need for the extra birthing pools, and it’s such a nice event I hope they turn it to an annual fundraiser.”

The Call the Midwives fundraiser is part of the Sheffield Hospitals CharityBirthing Pool Appeal, which aims to raise £300,000 in response to a growing number of mums-to-be who are choosing water as their primary pain relief when giving birth.

The appeal aims to fund the development of three new cutting edge birthing pool rooms, made complete with fully accessible ergonomic pools, sympathetic décor and dimmable LED lighting to help give parents the most relaxing experience possible.

Saturday’s event was also organised to coincide with International Midwives’ Day, which is a global event that aims to celebrate the people at the frontline of care for newborn babies and their parents.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill came along to support the Call the Midwife fundraiser at the Jessop Wing

Consultant midwife, Alison Brodrick said: “It’s important to highlight the work of midwives globally.

“In other countries they don’t have as many midwives, or the money for them, so I think it’s important to raise awareness of that too.”

Giant Sheffield Bike Store, who are keen promoters of women’s cycling, were also on hand to provide assistance to cyclists on the route which passed through Clarkehouse Road,

Rustlings Road Ecclesall Road and Collegiate Crescent.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill officially opened the Call the Midwife fundraiser at the Jessop Wing yesterday

