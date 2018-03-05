PICTURES: Meet the Sheffield teen who sleeps with THIRTY creepy Chucky horror dolls - and she wants even more

It is the stuff of nightmares - waking up and coming face to face with Chucky, the gruesome killer doll from smash hit horror film series Child's Play.

But for Sheffield teenager Becky Acton, the evil slasher doll is the stuff of dreams - and she has filled her house with dozens of the models - and wants even more.

The evil doll is a horror film classic.

She said: "I started out with one and it just became a fascination and a hobby to get more.

"Some of my friends think I'm bonkers and some people wonder how I manage to live with them all but there's just something about the dolls that really appeals to me."

Becky, 18, was born long after the original Child's Play film came out but was obsessed with the chilling story which see the spirit of a notorious serial killer inhabit an innocent red-haired doll which then comes to life and goes on a killing spree.

She said: "I've been a big fan of Chucky and Child's Play since I was a little girl.

Becky got her first doll on her 13th birthday.

"I think my mum first let me watch the film when I was about eight or nine and I was fascinated with it. I begged and begged my parents for a Chucky doll for years."

It was on 13th birthday that Becky, from Arbourthorne, first got her hands on her very first prized Chucky doll courtesy of parents Raymond and Rosina - and since then, she has added to her collection, scouring websites and toy sellers across the world to boost the horror collection

She said: "I always liked dolls, but I wasn't your typical young girl into Barbie dolls.

"As I grew up, the dark side and comedy of the film appealed to me and I've now got more than 30 Chucky dolls."

She spends her spare time on eBay - and once spent £120 on a doll - although the original she received on her birthday remains her most treasured possession.

"It isn't just Chucky dolls," she said. "I've got lots of different horror dolls including Freddie Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street series. But now I'm concentrating on the Chucky collection."

Becky keeps the demonic dolls in glass display cabinets - and while she loves them, not everyone else is as keen.

"Some people have a real fear of dolls and find it really creepy," she said. "I've got ones that are controlled by motion sensor and when they start moving and talking on their own, it can really freak people out."

She has now set her sights on collecting rarer and out of production dolls from across the globe - but she admits that her love affair with the film itself isn't quite as strong as it once was.

"I used to watch it every day when I was growing up," she said. "I've stopped doing that."

But her love of Chucky still splits opinion.

"It is such a mixed reaction," she said. "Some think I'm a right weirdo and other go 'oh my God, that's amazing."

The original Child's Play movie first arrived in the UK in 1988 and Chucky has become one of the most recognisable horror icons, often mentioned alongside Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Ghostface, Leatherface, Pinhead and Michael Myers.

There have been six further films, with the latest, Cult of Chucky, released last year.