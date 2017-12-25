Pictures: Meghan Markle joins royal family for Christmas Day service

Meghan Markle joined the royal family for their traditional Christmas Day service at the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Wearing a light brown coat and brown hat, boots and bag, Ms Markle walked arm-in-arm with fiance Prince Harry as they made the short journey from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge arriving for the service. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

She seemed at ease as they smiled and chatted as they walked alongside William and Kate, who is pregnant with her third child.

The Queen arrived in a car and joined the group from the house which also included the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales.

Hundreds of well-wishers turned out to catch a glimpse of the royal family, with some calling out "Merry Christmas" as they walked past.

The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Eugenie. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

(Left-right centre) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Edinburgh, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

