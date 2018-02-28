PICTURES: Polar bears enjoy the snow at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

While most of us shiver in the snow this week, these polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park are in their element.

The country's only polar bears, Nissan, Nobby, Victor and Pixel, were thrilled when the white stuff landed at the park near Branton in Doncaster to give them a taste of their natural habitat.

As these photos show, they have been making the most of the extreme weather conditions blown in by the weather system dubbed the Beast from the East.

They have been revelling in the sub-zero temperatures as they roam their 10-acre reserve, which has been blanketed with a thick layer of snow.

The park is at the forefront of the international conservation campaign to save polar bears, which the World Wildlife Foundation classes as a vulnerable species whose population is believed to be as low as 22,000.