PICTURES: Police probe into serious collision in Sheffield

Have your say

A police probe is under way into a serious collision in Sheffield.

A large section of Southey Green Road, Southey Green, is sealed off this morning from a number of junctions including Lindsay Avenue, Crowder Road and Crowder Avenue.

Police officers have cordoned off Southey Green Road following a serious collision

CRIME: Man seriously injured in New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield

The road closure also stretches to Elm Lane and its junction with Emerson Drive.

POLICE: ‘Serious incident’ leads to road closure on Sheffield estate



READ MORE: Crime scene under police guard following stabbing in Sheffield

Road collision investigators have spent a number of hours at the crash scene, where the wreckage of a mangled car – a Saab – remains after ploughing into metal railings.

Police officers have cordoned off Southey Green Road following a serious collision

A quad bike can also be seen close to the car.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but roads policing officers said they were dealing with a ‘serious incident’.

More to follow.