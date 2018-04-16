PICTURES: Road closure after lorry gets jammed near Sheffield bridge

A country road had to be closed this afternoon after a lorry got jammed near a bridge.

Witnesses said the HGV got into difficulty when approaching a bridge in Mortimer Road - known locally as the Strines Road - near Bradfield.

The stuck lorry. Picture: Michael Cox

Police were reportedly called out to cordon off the road at about 12.45pm while they tried to free the lorry.

Stocksbridge resident Michael Cox, who took these pictures at the scene, said: "Its a very tight bend before the bridge. It is okay for cars but not for huge lorries like this.

The lorry seen from the other side of the bridge. Picture: Michael Cox

"The back canopy was at a jaunty angle at the back and part of it had gone down a gully at the side of the road.

"They had just about got the lorry back onto the road when I got there at 3pm but the road was still closed at that time."

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.