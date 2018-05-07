PICTURES: Sheffield steampunks step back in time at annual extravaganza

Fans of steampunk went back in time this weekend to celebrate the anniversary of Sheffield's only historic landscaped Victorian ‘garden cemetery’ being opened almost two centuries ago.

The unique bank holiday event organised by Sheffield Steampunk Society took place at Sheffield General Cemetery on Saturday.

Step Back in Time to 1836 event with the Sheffield Steampunk Society at Sheffield General Cemetery: Richard Worth is pictured. Picture: David Bocking

The beautiful Grade II* listed heritage and conservation site opened in 1836.

Steampunk fans of all ages took part in the variety of activities on offer and joined together for the Victorian family picnic in the park.

Steampunk celebrates the 'inspired creativeness and the steam engines of the Victorian era' and those in attendance came dressed for the occasion in beautiful and unusual steampunk costumes.

Highlights of the even included history tours of the cemetery, a talk on Victorian fashion with the steampunk seamstress and a display to commemorate 100 years of women's suffrage and the Women's Defence Force.Funds raised on the day will go towards the Sheffield General Cemetery Trust who maintain the landscape, monuments and buildings in the

