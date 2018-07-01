PICTURES: Sheffield Wednesday fans have fun in the sun at Owls in the Park

Hillsborough Park was a sea of blue and white today, as thousands of Wednesday fans turned out for the sixth annual Owls in the Park event.

The sun shone throughout the community fun day, during which fans were given the opportunity to meet players and take part in a whole host of family friendly activities, which kicked off at 11am.

Several Wednesday players turned out for Owls in the Park. Picture: Andrew Roe

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri, manager Jos Luhukay and Wednesday’s first-team players will be attending the fun day, which was switched to September last year to coincide with the Owls’ 150th anniversary celebrations.

Chansiri said: “The whole team behind Owls in the Park puts in a huge amount of planning and effort over many months to ensure this event goes from strength to strength.

“Owls in the Park is now an established brand in itself, which is testament to how the Wednesday family have embraced this project year on year.”

Little Laura Stevens turned out for the event with mum, Angela and dad ,Daniel. The six-year-old from Walkley said: “It’s been a great day, we’ve all had fun.”

David Holmes has his shirted signed by George Boyd. Picture: Andrew Roe

Victoria and Bev Birkhead with Atdhe Nuhiu. Picture: Andrew Roe.

Connor Sullivan has his shirted signed by Almen Abdi and Joey Pelupessy at Owls in the Park. Picture: Andrew Roe

Alysia and Bernard Goodall with Tom Lees. Picture: Andrew Roe