Three cars were badly damaged on a Sheffield street this morning following a collision in snowy conditions.

The incident happened on Carsick Hill Road in Crosspool after snowfall gave the area a covering.

The crash happened on Carsick Hill Road. Picture courtesy of BBC Look North

It is understood that no one was injured in the crash.

(Images courtesy of BBC Look North).

Three cars were damaged in the incident. Picture courtesy of BBC Look North