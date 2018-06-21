PICTURES: Teen's fury after being served 'mouldy' chicken burger at Doncaster KFC

A teenager has blasted fast food giant KFC as 'disgusting' after being served up a 'mouldy' chicken burger at one of the firm's Doncaster stores.

The diner, who has declined to be named, was horrified after biting into the burger at the firm's town centre branch in High Street and discovering a piece of chicken with what he says were specks of green mould.

The teen was served up a burger flecked with what appears to be mould.

"I would have eaten it if I hadn't spotted it in time," he said. "It was disgusting."

After complaining to staff, the customer was given a new burger.

He added: "But they didn’t seem to care and didn’t take the situation too seriously.

"They just took the burger with the mould in and replaced it with a new one. They didn’t really look into it or say anything to us.

The snack was bought at the Doncaster High Street branch.

"I don’t know if they looked into at the back or after we left, but they did apologise a few times to us."

We have contacted KFC for comment.

