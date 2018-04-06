Pictures: The Endeavour on the move

The Endeavour replica was on the move yesterday, here are some pictures.

HM Bark Endeavour, one of only two full-scale replicas in the world of the ship commanded by explorer Captain James Cook for his voyage to Australia and New Zealand, has been moved from its current berth at Stockton-on-Tees to the Tees Barrage.

Endeavor on the move. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

This initial half-mile journey, which marks the first leg of the vessel’s voyage to Whitby, involved the Endeavour being towed by two tugs along the River Tees from Riverside in Stockton to the Tees Barrage. There the 185-tonne steel built ship will be moored and prepared for the next phase to overcome its current landlocked status.

Read more about the moving process here.

Endeavor on the move. Picture by Charlotte Graham.