PICTURES: Volkswagen fans descend on Doncaster for Beetle festival

Hundreds of car enthusiasts descended on Doncaster for a feast of all things Volkswagen.

The Doncaster VW Festival attracted car lovers from all over the country to showcase their pride and joy vehicles as well as the chance to enjoy music and food with like-minded enthusiasts.

Taylor Ambler, five, pictured in his dad's Classic Beetle, while his brother Jude, one, is pictured in a mini version

Now in its seventh year, the event at Wheatley’s Parklands Sports and Social Club, attracted scores of the firm’s iconic Beetles as well as camper vans and other models from the VW range.

The three day festival, which included camping, was first held in Doncaster in 2012.

Ryan Moore was one of the musical acts at the festival.

Gareth Wilkinson of Bawtry with his classic '66 Beetle.

Isobel Twaddle and Amelie Wilson, both ten, of Doncaster at the festival.