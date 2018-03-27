Piece Hall and Square Chapel nominated for architecture awards

Two Halifax buildings - The Piece Hall and Central Library, and Square Chapel - have been shortlisted for the RIBA Yorkshire 2018 Awards for architectural excellence.

They are among 13 buildings nominated across Yorkshire that also include the Albert Works in Sheffield, Leeds College of Music, the National College for High Speed Rail in Doncaster, Nelson’s Yard in York, the Oastler Building in Huddersfield, Old Shed New House in North Yorkshire, Scarborough Market Hall and Vaults, the SHU Institute of Education in Sheffield, The Hide in Driffield, Vita Student York and York Mansion House.

Roger Hawkins, Chair of the Yorkshire Judging Panel said: “The RIBA awards are the most rigorously judged awards for architectural excellence. In Yorkshire we are at the start of this journey for 2018 considering a wide range of projects from throughout the Region. On offer were buildings and places, both large and small, public and private, including new construction and conservation work that demonstrated innovation in architecture. All members of the jury were impressed at the quality of submissions and detailed information provided. This year has been a new focus on sustainability, both economic and environmental as well as the capacity to stimulate, engage or delight. Our lively debate resulted in an exciting shortlist for jury visits next month.”

All shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury and the winning buildings will be announced at the RIBA Yorkshire and North East Awards evening and reception on Thursday, May 24 at The Museum Gardens, York.

Regional Award winners will be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings later in the year.