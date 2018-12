Firefighters saved the bacon of 11 pigs who became stuck in a drained slurry pit after the floor collapsed at a farm in Beeford.

Crews were called to Main Street just before 10.30am on Friday and the pigs were coaxed down a channel using food and water spray.

All the animals were safely recovered and left with the farmer, while decontamination of the firefighters and their equipment was carried out on site.