Pilot scheme could see district retain 100 per cent of business rates

An attempt to join a government scheme allowing councils to retain 100 per cent of business rates has been welcomed by the Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, so long as funds help to support trade in the district.

Harrogate Borough Council Cabinet members will be asked on Wednesday (December 6) to approve an application as part of the Leeds City Region Business Rates Pool to join the pilot. A minimum of 81 per cent of the money collected on the value of commercial properties across Harrogate could be retained if successful, more than double the amount currently collected.

Due to be implemented next year Chief Executive Sandra Doherty of HCC has said the pilot could benefit the district, but for many businesses the council needs to show how this will go towards supporting businesses across the area.

Mrs Doherty said: "The benefit of this will all depend on what amount that Harrogate gets to keep and how much North Yorkshire County Council takes. Harrogate Borough rate payers will want to know how much the county council will take as we do not receive much support from them, we saw this with the farce of the traffic lights on King's Road in the build up to the Christmas Markets where they did not contact many of us.

She added: "Local people across the district want to be asked what they think is needed and be able to give their views. With more money maybe this could be a chance for the locality to have more choice where it is spent."

Under the current system, 50 per cent retention, Harrogate's rates are split between government (50 per cent), Harrogate Borough Council (40 per cent), North Yorkshire County Council (18 per cent) North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (1 per cent).

Due to NYCC also submitting an application for the scheme it could affect the amount that Harrogate receives if both are successful. In a report on the proposal this is said to be due to the county council making decisions that could benefit Harrogate.

A larger share will go to the district if NYCC is unsuccessful, with 90 per cent being retained and the county share being reduced from 18 to 9 per cent.