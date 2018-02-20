Pizza Run UK is coming to Leeds

Have your say

An American running event themed around pizza is coming to Leeds.

Pizza Run UK will hold a race at Woodhouse Moor on Saturday May 19 - and participants will get to chow down on pizza at the finish line.

It's a 5k course and entry is £15 per person, a price which includes two slices of pizza to be eaten before, during or after the run.

The event's first European tour will also host races in London, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and Cardiff.

There's an after-party where fancy dress is encouraged, and finishers will receive a pizza-shaped medal.

The race is aimed at all ages and abilities. To sign up, visit www.pizzarun.co.uk