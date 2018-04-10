Plan for 450 homes at Allerton Bywater in Leeds

A developer has applied to build up to 450 new homes in Leeds.

Taylor Wimpey and Ashland Land and Property Co has asked for outline permission to create the housing and public space in Allerton Bywater.

The company told residents earlier this year that it intended to request the go-ahead to build on land off Park Lane.

If accepted, the developer plans to construct 382 houses to go on the market and another 68 intended for social rented or discounted housing.

According to the company, the site ceased to be Green Belt – protected open land – in 2001 and was “safeguarded” for housing.

However, as part of the proposals, “large areas of woodland” would be retained at the site and along its boundaries, according to planning documents.

Read more: Leeds City Council pledges to build 20,000 new homes by 2028...but where will they put them?

New pedestrian and cycle routes would also be created, the document states.

The houses are intended be a mix of one to five-bedroom homes.

Demolition of an existing bungalow would need to go ahead before development.

And two new vehicle access points off Park Lane would be constructed.

A spokeswoman for Taylor Wimpey said: “We have submitted an outline application in Allerton Bywater, on land that was removed from the Green Belt in 2001 and safeguarded for future residential development.

“It is accepted by the Council that housing delivery in the District continues to fall well short of need and therefore, this proposal will assist in making good the shortfall, whilst using the land for its intended purpose.

“Taylor Wimpey has recently developed in the area and found it in high demand for good quality family housing.”

Leeds City Council said all relevant factors will be considered as part of the planning decision.

It is due to make a decision about the plan by the statutory expiry date of June 28.