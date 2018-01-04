Plan for nearly 120 homes in Leeds

Almost 120 new homes and a community hall could be built in Leeds after a developer submitted a planning application.

The Homes and Communities Agency - the Government’s housing, land and regeneration department - is requesting outline permission to create the 119 homes and access work on land off Walton Road by the Thorp Arch estate in Wetherby.

Outline plans are usually used to find out, at an early stage, whether or not a proposal is likely to be approved.

However, some formal objections have been made.

Bernard Crooks, of Thorp Arch Park, said: “There is no infrastructure regarding local amenities such as shops, schools or medical facilities. Residents will have to drive to Boston Spa or Wetherby as walking and cycling are outside normal ranges. It will be a car dominated dormitory.”

A planning statement suggests that Bridge Road could be widened, and white lines put down at a car park, to allow vehicles to pass each other without the need to give way.

Helene Stone, of Hayfield Avenue, Boston Spa, said: “I am objecting to the Bridge Road amendments part of this application – it is ridiculous to even consider having cars both entering and exiting the existing car park at the High Street – the Boston Spa Neighbourhood Development Plan is working towards reducing the impact of traffic on the village centre and this would go absolutely against that purpose.”

Developers believe technical assessments have informed the proposal, which would “not give rise to any significant adverse impacts” in the area.

A statement also reads: “The provision of a community hall, generous informal open space, areas of play and connections would provide large social benefits creating a hub for the community of Thorp Arch.”