Planning granted for new dome holiday development

Planning permission has been granted to a farm in North Yorkshire to build a five star, luxury Geodesic Dome holiday development.

Work will start imminently on site to create what the owners described as the ultimate glamping (glamorous camping) venue.

The Private Hill will be the first of its kind in the North of England and aims to open on June 1.

Created by Roddy and Jane Hamilton, The Private Hill will be situated in the heart of Thrussendale Farm in Acklam, near Malton, North Yorkshire.

The pair said that the development will be ideal for countryside lovers who appreciate the finer things in life. Each of the domes will have mains power, running water and a full en-suite shower room with a flushing toilet.

Each dome will be furnished to an “indulgent” level, with king sized beds (or two large twins), comfortable bedding with a choice of pillows, a log burner and a fully stocked minibar.

Each dome will have a small kitchenette, Nespresso coffee machine, Sonos music and other luxury touches more usually associated with 5 star hotel developments.

There will also be a large reception dome that will house the breakfast and lunch restaurant, which will also serve afternoon tea, evening canapes and cocktails. “This will boast stunning views of over 60 miles of the surrounding North Yorkshire countryside and will have a large screen TV and a soft seating area perfect for relaxing after a day sight seeing or walking,” the pair said.

Mr Hamilton, who breeds pedigree Aberdeen Angus cattle on the farm, said the development should create a number of jobs in the area.